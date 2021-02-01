We come from the future
We come from the future
Comic Book Shows

New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pics Give Zemo a Real Supervillain Costume

bricken
Rob Bricken
24
Look how happy he is to finally have a mask!
Look how happy he is to finally have a mask!
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War is a pretty flawless movie, and is arguably still the finest film the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought. The only real problem even the most pedantic comic book nerds could find with it is how the film’s antagonist, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), isn’t a supervillain like his comic book inspiration—he’s just a dude. Happily, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to fix that.

The Marvel Collect trading card app from Topps has released images of four of the Disney+ show’s main characters in all their costumed glory. The Falcon outfit donned by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is pretty much par for the course:

Illustration for article titled New iFalcon and the Winter Soldier/i Pics Give Zemo a Real Supervillain Costume
Image: Marvel
Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) looks spiffy in his new outfit:

undefined
Image: Marvel
But Brühl’s Zemo is the character who gets the real upgrade:

undefined
Image: Marvel
The mask is inspired by the outfit worn by the character in the comics, naturally. Personally, what I love is the fur collar of his trenchcoat, which is reminiscent of the original costume’s pointless shoulder fringes:

Avengers #273 art by John Buscema.
Avengers #273 art by John Buscema.
Image: Marvel
Finally, there’s also a pic of John F. Walker (Wyatt Russell), a.k.a. U.S. Agent, the Captain America doppelgänger cooked up by the government to replace Steve Rogers:

undefined
Image: Marvel
It’s a terrible Captain America-inspired costume, but John Walker is very pointedly a terrible Captain America replacement, so it works rather perfectly. Somehow, the star-shaped “A” on his forehead looks worse to me than a simple “A” or star would. It feels very marketed, which is, again, the point.

Missing from this line-up is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who almost certainly has a new outfit herself, given that she left SHIELD in Civil War. Presumably, we’ll get to see it when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19.

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

DISCUSSION

dabard3
DaBard3

Gotta disagree with your first premise. Zemo being a semi-regular guy (he is a trained special forces soldier) who just happened to read all of Black Widow’s files and put together the plan that destroys the Avengers is a feature, not a bug.