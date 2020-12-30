New Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Trailer Teases Fresh Pilots and Their Mechs

Evangelion Unit 01 wielding the Lance of Longinus. Screenshot : Studio Khara

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Despite being over five years past Toho’s original projected release, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is finally making its way to the public with a new story about the squad of children selected to either save the world or bring about its ruin by piloting massive, humanoid beings known as Eva s .

Advertisement

Like each of the three films in the series that came before it, Thrice Upon a Time continues the tale first told in Hideaki Anno’s 1995 series, albeit slightly differently, as the plot points shift in order to take the young E vangelion pilots’ arcs into new territories.

Advertisement

Light as the new trailer is in the way of any easily-interpreted details about what will happen in Thrice Upon a Time, the brief flashes of a new Eva along with two new pilots in their fresh plug suits promises that when Anno’s latest project drops in the new year, it’ll usher in a new era of heated discussion within Evangelion’s fandom, even as it promises to bid farewell to the franchise. You also get to hear a preview of J-Pop legend Utada Hikaru’s new song for the film—a collaboration that’s persisted ever since the original Rebuild film—One Last Kiss, to boot:

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time premieres January 23.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.