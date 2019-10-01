There’s more wild hearsay about which villains are in The Batman. Two Supermen meet in new behind-the-scenes pictures from Crisis on Infinite Earths. Supernatural casts a former ally of Dean for its final season. Plus, what’s to come on The Terror, get a new look at Titans’ Deathstroke, and new set pics tease a bad time for Barry on The Flash. Spoilers!
The Eternals
Exciting new set photos reveal the construction of the City of the Space Gods and Gemma Chan on set as Sersi.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton is now attached to score Birds of Prey.
Warner Bros. also has four new posters, all 100 percent Harley Quinn.
Not to be outdone, the film’s official Instagram has also posted a teaser for the trailer coming later today.
Nocturne
Deadline reports Madeline Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home) is set to star in Nocturne, the first film in Blumhouse TV and Amazon Studios’ eight picture deal, in which “an incredibly gifted pianist makes a Faustian bargain to overtake her older sister at a prestigious institution for classical musicians.” Actors Jacques Coliman and Ivan Shaw are also said to co-star.
The Batman/Batgirl/Nightwing
Find that salt shaker on your utility belt, bat-fans: Forbes contributor Mark Hughes, alleges that Warner Bros. is now looking to cast Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, Two-Face, and “a host of other villains” for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The report also reiterates Jonah Hill has been offered two roles — either the Riddler or The Penguin — and is currently “negotiating with Warner about which is the ideal choice.”
The article goes on to also allege that the upcoming Batgirl movie “will be tied into this new bat-world,” just as the currently delayed Nightwing movie “has to wait until the status of Batman’s sidekick has been settled” in the Matt Reeves film.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In response to another fan on Instagram (tucked away in a post regarding a scrapbook gifted to the director by Marvel) James Gunn confirmed he begins filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy “after Squad is finished editing, not filming.”
6 Underground
Michael Bay also previewed a couple of seconds from the trailer for his Netflix film, 6 Underground, in which a group of billionaires fake their deaths to become a team of crimefighters.
Little Monsters
Bloody-Disgusting has both a poster and images from Abe Forsythe‘s zombie-comedy, Little Monsters, starring Lupita N’Nyongo and Josh Gad. More at the link.
Advertisement
They Live Inside Us
Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for They Live Inside Us, in which a writer spends Halloween in a haunted house with his daughter in order to find “inspiration for a new writing project.” What a mistake!
Moon Knight
Geeks Worldwide allege Marvel is on the hunt for a “Jewish-Israeli Zac Efron-type” to play Marc Spector in Moon Knight.
Supernatural
Entertainment Weekly also reports Christian Kane (Angel’s Lindsay McDonald) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Supernatural’s final season as Leo Webb, “a former hunter and a friend of Dean Winchester.”
Crisis on Infinite Earths
Another new set photo from Elizabeth Tulloch sees Smallville’s Tom Welling opposite Supergirl’s Lois and Clark.
The Flash
Elsewhere, mysterious set photos from season six seemingly appear to show Barry becoming Negative Flash under the influence of either Eobard Thawne or the show’s incoming villain, Bloodwork.
Titans
KSiteTV also has photos from “Deathstroke,” this week’s episode of Titans. Click through to see the rest.
Advertisement
Nancy Drew
A man is somehow sucked down the drain, Blob-style, in the latest trailer for the CW’s increasingly perplexing Nancy Drew series.
Black Lightning
The cast of Black Lightning discuss season three in a new featurette.
The Terror: Infamy
Finally, Jirou realizes he’s in danger in a clip from next week’s episode of The Terror: Infamy.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
