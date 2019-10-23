New Doctor Who Set Pictures Confirm the Return of Some Iconic Foes

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Scarlett Johansson says Black Widow is truly gone in the post-Endgame Marvel world. Jason Momoa teases a somehow bigger Aquaman 2. Joel Edgerton would be up to return to the Lars Homestead for the Obi-Wan show. Plus, new Frozen II pictures, new footage from Terminator: Dark Fate, and a look at Mr. Terrific’s Arrow return. Spoilers, away!



The Craft

Deadline reports Julian Grey (Godless) has joined the cast of The Craft reboot in another undisclosed role.

Seance

Deadline also has word Suki Waterhouse will play the lead in Seance, a new horror film from Dark Castle Entertainment said to be set a haunted boarding school for girls. Waterhouse will play Camille, “a young woman who arrives at the Fairfield Academy following one of the student’s untimely and violent death.”

Black Widow

Appearing as a guest on The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon, Scarlet Johansson once again confirmed Black Widow is well-and-truly dead following the events of Avengers: Endgame. For now. Maybe. Who knows. Comic books!

Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one [Avengers: Endgame] emotionally and literally... There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain. But, people definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That may be, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing.

Aquaman 2

Speaking with ET, Jason Momoa described the second Aquaman movie as being “way bigger” than the first.

There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels. There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger!

Nosferatu

In a new interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Robert Eggers discussed his reason for wanting to remake F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu—the second most popular vampire in the public domain.

I mean, that movie [Nosferatu] is really important to me for many reasons, but I think Nosferatu is closer to the folk vampire. The vampire played by Max Schreck is a combination of the folk vampire, of the literary vampire that actually has its roots in England before Germany, and also [has roots in] Albin Grau, the producer/production designer’s occultist theories on vampires. So he’s not a traditional folk vampire but it’s much closer to that than Stoker, even though obviously Stoker is using a lot of folklore that he’s researched to create his vampire. But Dracula is finally much more an extension of the literary vampire that was started by John Polidori, based on Byron.

Malignant

Deadline also reports James Wan’s giallo homage, Malignant, is now scheduled for an August 14, 2020 release date.

Frozen II

There are four new character posters from the sequel to Frozen.

The Grudge

And a new poster for The Grudge revealing why it’s not a good idea to use 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner: scalp phantoms.

Terminator: Dark Fate



Meanwhile, a new clip from Terminator: Dark Fate reveals why it isn’t a good idea to give liquid metal robots additional raw materials. We are learning things today, people!

Portals

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the upcoming horror anthology, Portals.

Doctor Who

Several images of filming on the Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol—with one onlooker alleging that it was for a currently unannounced Christmas special, another saying it was just part of next year’s 12th season—revealing the return of the Daleks.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joel Edgerton hinted he may reprise his role as Owen Lars in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series, in the most vaguely noncommittal way possible.

You know, back in the day George [Lucas] said that there would only be a certain amount of movies and that was it, but, when Disney took it over and started kind of really, really getting back to the old juice, you know, the aesthetic of the first three films, you’re like, ‘ah, it’s a possibility.’ And then once you started to hear about breakaway standalone things…so yeah.

Riverdale

According to Decider, Timothy Webber has been cast as Jughead’s grandfather, , Forsythe Pendleton Jones I. An official press release from the CW describes the character as “your basic grizzled hermit who lives alone in the woods.”

THR also reports Mishel Prada has joined the cast of season four as Hermosa, “a Miami-born and -raised private investigator who arrives in town in classic femme fatale fashion. Hermosa is confident, ambitious and calculating — and knows that everything comes with a price.”

Additionally, Ryan Robbins will play Fred Andrews’ younger brother, Frank, “a blue collar, former high school football star” who has “lived in the shadow of his beloved older brother since he was born.”

Evil

Good news! Evil has already been renewed for a second season at CBS. [TV Line]

Judge Dredd: Mega-City One

2000 AD’s PR director, Mike Molcher, gave Screen Geek an update on the upcoming Judge Dredd television series, which he describes as an “ensemble” series in the vein of Hill Street Blues.

Work is ongoing. There’s not much more than that, unfortunately. Think ‘Hill Street Blues’ set in the world of Judge Dredd. We’re looking at an ensemble cast, really exploring the world, seeing it from the point of view not of Dredd, but of those who work around him and the kind of crazy crimes and the general madness that you get in a city of 400 million people confined to a much more smaller space. Yeah, work is ongoing at the moment. There is a lot of speculation and what not going around – we’re just at that point where you can’t say anything.

The Good Place



Chidi is faced with the ultimate ethical dilemma in the synopsis for “Help is Other People, ” the November 7 episode of The Good Place.

11/07/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : On the last day of the experiment, Chidi is faced with one final ethical dilemma.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

TV Guide has our first look at Echo Kellum’s return as Mr. Terrific.

Meanwhile, Thea returns in the trailer for “Leap of Faith, ” next week’s episode of Arrow.

The Flash

Finally, Dr. Rosso begins his (Blood)work in the trailer for next week’s Halloween episode of The Flash.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.