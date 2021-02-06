Image : Ravensburger

It’s no surprise that less than three years after Ravensburger’s Disney Villainous debuted, the board game has seen several expansions and even a Marvel spin-off featuring baddies from the MCU: everyone wants to be the villain sometimes. In the latest expansion, Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots, three new villains take center stage, including one who’s especially good at expectorating.

If you’re unfamiliar with the board game series—but have secretly always felt a bit of sadness when the misunderstood villains in Disney’s animated features always lose—the Villainous games will let you right some wrongs. Instead of heroes like Simba or Aladdin, players assume the roles of unscrupulous characters like Scar or Jafar and race against each other as they try to complete a nefarious scheme while using special cards featuring heroes and henchmen to sabotage each other’s attempts at victory. You’re all villains, after all.

Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots introduces The Horned King from The Black Cauldron, Lady Tremaine from Cinderella, and Gaston from Beauty and The Beast who’s absence from the series so far has always felt odd because he’s such an iconic baddie as Disney villains go. (And his iconic theme song from Beauty and The Beast is probably now stuck in your head.)

Image : Ravensburger

For Gaston to win, the player must successfully convince Belle that he’s the perfect man to marry (good luck!), while the Horned King needs to have Cauldron-Borns (warriors re-animated from corpses) in several key locations, and Lady Tremaine has to get the Prince to marry her daughter Drizella or Anastasia instead of Cinderella.

Image : Ravensburger

As with previous expansions Despicable Plots can be played with three people, or combined with previous Villainous releases allowing up to six players to challenge each other at being good at being bad.



Image : Ravensburger

The expansion will officially be available for $25 starting on February 28 but can be pre-ordered from Amazon or Target who will actually be selling the game with an exclusive special edition sleeve featuring alternate box art and a bronze Gaston mover instead of the standard plastic pieces.

