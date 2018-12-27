Image: Disney

Hellboy and John Wick: Chapter 3 have bloody appetites and Us star Lupita Nyong'o becomes a horror aficionado. Plus a new Captain Marvel image and another video game adaptation is in the works.



The Angry Birds Movie 2

Variety reports Nicki Minaj will voice a currently undisclosed character in the The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Werewolves Within/Child of Light

Ubisoft has announced “a live-action horror comedy” based on the 2016 VR game, Werewolves Within, is now in development with Mishna Wolff attached to write the screenplay. The same announcement reveals a television series based on the platform game, Child of Light, is also in development.

The Lion King



Speaking with THR, Disney’s live-action studio chief, Sean Bailey, promised the new Lion King won’t be a shot-for-shot remake of the 1994 original.

The Lion King is a revered and beloved movie, so you’d better revere and love those parts that the audience wants. But there are things in the movie that are going to be new.

In the same interview, Bailey boasts the movie utilizes “a new form of filmmaking” that blurs “historical definitions” of what separates a live-action film from an animated one.

It is a new form of filmmaking. Historical definitions don’t work. It uses some techniques that would traditionally be called animation, and other techniques that would traditionally be called live action. It is an evolution of the technology Jon used in Jungle Book.

Us

To develop a “shared language” with Lupita Nyong’o, Jordan Peele reportedly had the actress watch Dead Again, The Shining, The Babadook, It Follows, A Tale of Two Sisters, The Birds, Funny Games, Martyrs, Let the Right One In, and The Sixth Sense.

John Wick Chapter 3

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Chad Stahleski promised the third John Wick movie’s body count lands “slightly North” of the previous film’s 128 confirmed deaths.

Hellboy

By the same token, David Harbour revealed to Empire the new Hellboy chops off heads, cuts out hearts and bathes in the blood of his enemies.

There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters. You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel meets that guy in a new image from Empire Magazine.

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson intones “Skrulls are the bad guys” in the latest TV spot.



Shazam!

Shazam tries to communicate with fish in a new still from DC Films United.

Titans



Speaking with A Book Of, Ryan Potter revealed Beast Boy transforms into some sort of “amphibious creature” in the former season one finale/current season two premiere of Titans.

In the season finale we might see Garfield turn into some sort of aquatic animal. I can’t say which animal because that’s too much of a give away but he will turn into an amphibious creature of sorts.

DC Universe

A new trailer for the DC Universe streaming service hypes its 2019 programming schedule.

One-Punch Man

Finally, a new trailer reveals One-Punch Man’s second season premieres April 2019.

