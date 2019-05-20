Photo: Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home lets one particular secret out of the bag. Patty Jenkins would like to move the release date for Wonder Woman 1984. Plus new looks at Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legends of Tomorrow’s finale, and more. Spoilers onward!



Advertisement

Gunpowder Milkshake

Deadline reports Carla Gugino is the latest actress to join the impressive cast of Gunpowder Milkshake.

Stowaway

Wynonna Earp’s Shamier Anderson will play the titular stowaway aboard a mission to Mars in Joe Penna’s follow-up to Arctic, co-starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Witchfinder General

A remake of the Vincent Price classic, Witchfinder General, is now in development from director John Hillcoat (Lawless), writer Jon Croker (The Woman in Black 2) and producer Nicolas Winding Refn.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Getaway

A film based on the infamous “Momo Challange” viral hoax is also in development, starring Stef Beaton, Alex Brown, Georgie Storm Waite, Rianne Senining, and Charlotte Spencer as a group of vacationing teenagers tormented by the tech-savvy harpy.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Mulan

We haven’t heard much about Disney and Niki Caro’s live-action Mulan for a while but thanks to an interview posted on Weibo with actress Gong Li, we now know a tiny bit more about the film’s villain, a witch named Xian Lang.

Although she didn’t get into spoilers or specifics, she did reveal what fans can expect from the character, saying (translated from Mandarin), “I’ve never played a villain but with this role — audiences will feel she’s a villain in the beginning but toward the end, they’ll see why.” The actor went on to compare her character to the White Bone Spirit, a shapeshifting demoness from the classic Chinese novel, Journey to the West. Xian Lang is a powerful witch who, as Gong described, “can turn herself into a thousand eagles.” Clearly, Xian Lang — whose name roughly translates to “fairy wolf” — is a vastly different villain than Shan Yu. “There was no witch in the original,” Gong said, “there was a man but he wasn’t that important. [Xian Lang] will become important in this movie [...] audiences will understand why this character is the way she is, what she wants — they’ve handled the character very well.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, Li apparently also revealed the film will have a budget of over $300 million.

[CBR, CBR)

Jacob’s Ladder

Deadline also has word The Jacob’s Ladder remake will premiere on the DISH network for a brief period in July before receiving a theatrical release this August.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat

Meanwhile, the new Mortal Kombat movie is now scheduled for a March 5, 2021 release date, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984

In a recent interview posted to Instagram, Patty Jenkins states she regrets pushing back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 to 2020.

Advertisement

I can’t wait. It’s so funny... The entire time that we were making the movie, I was lobbying, ‘cause they were wanting to move it up much earlier. And I was like, ‘You guys... it’s gotta be the summer of 2020. Like, it’s got to be.’ And that was what I always wanted. I’ve just screened a version of the film, and now I’m, ‘Oh my god, can we move it back up again?’ I’m dying to release this film. But, of course, it’s good and it’s fine. But it’s frustrating to have to wait.

Advertisement

Hobbs & Shaw

Production has wrapped on Hobbs & Shaw, according to Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Bloody-Disgusting has even more photos from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home

MJ figures out Peter Parker is Spider-Man in a five-second clip from Far From Home.

Advertisement

Aladdin

The latest featurette discusses Gemma Jackson’s “authentic” set design for Agrabah.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy has given a series order to a live-action adaptation of the Vault Comics series, Vagrant Queen (itself based on a self-published story from Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith called Andrew Jackson in Space) Boasting an all-female team of writers and directors, Vagrant Queen will star Adriyan Rae as Elida, a deposed queen on the run from a government cabal out to extinguish her bloodline. Tim Rozon will play Elida’s “old friend” Isaac, while Paul du Toit has been cast as her “deadly foe,” Commander Lazaro.

Advertisement

The Twilight Zone

Anthropologist Chris O’Dowd investigates a blue scorpion left at the scene of his father’s suicide in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone.

Doom Patrol

Mr. Nobody summons his giant robot, Rog, in the trailer for the season finale of Doom Patrol, “Ezekiel Patrol.”

Los Espookys

HBO has released a trailer for their new horror/comedy series, Los Espookys, about a group of friends who turn their love of special effects into a profitable business staging elaborate hoaxes.





Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the team learn the truth about Neron’s plan in a clip from “Hey, World!” tonight’s season finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.