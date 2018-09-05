Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

Unlike all of Marvel’s other solo superhero movies, Captain Marvel isn’t exactly about a person learning how to become heroic, but rather about its titular hero discovering just who and what all she really is. We’re excited to see where the MCU and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck go with this one, and some new photos released today give us a decent idea.

By now, you’ve taken your first look at what Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is going to look like in her iconic suit. But a new set of photos from Entertainment Weekly expose even more of the wild and familiar worlds Carol’s going to find herself in, along with a few faces and curious Easter eggs that are only going to get fans more excited for the film.

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

Naturally, Carol’s going to spend at least a bit of time in a fighter jet ,what with her canonically being a member of the Air Force. Though by the end of the movie she’ll most likely be perfectly fine flying on her own through the vacuum of space, her background as a soldier and fighter is a significant part of her character that’ll likely factor into the movie’s plot in a larger way.

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

It’s important to note that Carol isn’t Captain Marvel’s only fighter pilot. The film is also set to introduce Maria “Photon” Rambeau, described as a single mother and one of Carol’s best friends. Monica’s character is fascinating for a handful of key reasons (other than the fact that she looks like a badass in her aviators). Her codename, “Photon,” is a nod to the codename Monica Rambeau— the hero who went by Captain Marvel in Marvel’s comics before Carol—eventually took later on, during one of her own space-faring adventures.

The fact that Captain Marvel’s “Photon” is an apparently human woman with a daughter is another intriguing thing about her, suggesting that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s incarnation of Monica Rambeau may be slated to make a heroic debut of her own down the line.

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

This wouldn’t be a proper Marvel movie without a fair amount of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury woven into it. Because Captain Marvel’s mostly set in the ‘90s, a good chunk of Jackson’s screen time will employ Marvel’s patented de-aging CGI that’s getting downright uncanny with how good it is.

This younger Fury will cross paths with Carol just as she confronts the Skrull threat facing Earth, and it stands to reason that the movie will depict just how the pair form their interstellar alliance that was teased at the end of Infinity War.

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

Of course, Captain Marvel isn’t entirely Earthbound. Perhaps even more than we’ve seen from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Carol’s a hero of the stars, and the film will show us significant glimpses of her life as a Kree soldier working with a team composed of some members from Marvel’s Starforce. The above image features Gemma Chan’s Doctor Minn-Erva, as well as Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou, reprising their Guardians of the Galaxy roles of Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

And of course, there are Captain Marvel’s villains—the Skrulls—a shapeshifting race of predator aliens who invade and conquer planets by insinuating themselves into societies in order to topple them from the inside out.

Interestingly, Captain Marvel’s Skrulls are somewhat more elfin and elegant in appearance than their comics counterparts, especially when it comes to their wrinkled chins—a change that was likely made to differentiate them from Thanos. Then again, by the time Captain Marvel drops on March 8, 2019, the only thing you’ll probably remember about the Man Titan is that Carol’s on her way to kick his ass.