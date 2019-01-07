Image: IMAX

For some, Monday night marked the end of the college football season. For others, like us, it marked the arrival of brand new footage from Captain Marvel and the news that tickets are now on sale.

The film opens March 8, giving you two months to figure out when you want to see the film but, based on this new extended TV spot, that’s probably going to be as soon as possible. Check it out.

That’s a great spot all around but, for me, the highlight is Coulson asking Nick Fury if he can find more heroes like Carol. The answer, as we know, is yes, he will. He’ll find Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be born. Plus there’s a lot of humor in the footage, more than we’ve seen so far. All of this is very encouraging.

Plus, with tickets now on sale, there are a few cool new posters specific to different formats. Here are three of them.

Captain Marvel opens March 8. We’ll have much more Tuesday morning.



