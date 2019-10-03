New Black Widow Set Pictures Tease the Return of Another Familiar Face

Nat could be crossing paths with an old...frenemy? Image : Marvel Studios

Chris Terrio discusses the key questions at the core of The Rise of Skywalker. James Cameron gets wet in a new behind-the-scenes tease from the Avatar sequels. Harbinger is coming to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman and Riverdale, and some wild speculation about the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show. Spoilers away!



Black Widow

New set photos appear to confirm William Hurt will reprise his role as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in Black Widow.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview with Empire, screenwriter Chris Terrio revealed The Rise of Skywalker will definitively answer, “Who is Rey?”

One of them is a simple one: ‘Who is Rey?’ Which is a question that people not only wonder about quite literally, but wonder about in the spiritual sense. How can Rey become the spiritual heir to the Jedi? We kept coming back to ‘Who is Rey?’, and how can we give the most satisfying answer to that not only factually - because obviously people are interested in whether there’s more to be learned of Rey’s story - but more importantly who is she as a character? How will she find the courage and will and inner strength and power to carry on what she’s inherited?

Tremors 7: Island Fury

Michael Gross confirmed on Facebook the seventh entry in the Tremors franchise begins filming in Thailand next month.

Avatar 2-5

James Cameron carries a 3D camera while ankle deep in water in this new behind-the-scenes photo from Avatar’s official Twitter page.

Doctor Sleep



A featurette discussing Danny’s history after The Shining includes some never-before-seen footage from Doctor Sleep. And Dutch subtitles!

Pumpkins

A search party runs afoul of a man with a rotten gourd for a head in this trailer for the indie slasher, Pumpkins.





Crisis on Infinite Earths

Comic Book has confirmed Lyla Michaels will finally become Harbinger in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Batwoman

TV Line also has our first looks at Gabriel Mann as Hush and Rachel Matthews as Magpie in episodes three and four of Batwoman.

The CW has also released a new sneak peek and behind-the-scenes fashion shoot for the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

After speaking with Joel Edgerton, MTV’s Josh Horowitz has “almost no doubt” he will reprise his role as Owen Lars in the upcoming Obi Wan TV series.

Snowpiercer



TV Line reports the upcoming Snowpiercer series—originally ordered by TNT, but later “relocated” to TBS—is now officially back at TNT. According to a press release from network president Kevin Reilly:

We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform. While we are still adding dramas to TBS… after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, series writer BenDavid Grabinski revealed the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries includes some deep-cut horror references.

It’s all very, very deeply nerdy but in a way that if you don’t know the references you won’t know [they’re] references.” The kids’ names are Rachel Carpenter, Graham Raimi, Gavin Coscarelli, Louise Fulci and then Akiko Yamato, and then her brother is Officer Hideo Yamato, which is [referencing] Hideo Kojima. So a bunch of just deeply nerdy stuff. There’s a bad guy in the show, you’ll find out his real last name is Cochran because I really like Halloween III. It’s one of those things where it’s like, it passed the smell test. I have a thousand references in it and no one on set knew they were references, which to me is the magical level. It’s like some movies where it’s like, here’s Officer Spielberg and Romero, and I’m like, ‘Well, that’s a little too much.’ We all have our own internal barometer over what is too much and what is corny or too obscure. I mean look, I have a kid talking about how his favorite composer is Wang Chung, so I don’t know how many people made a show with ten-year-olds where someone must really like the To Live and Die in L.A. score, but I’m also probably a crazy person.

Riverdale

TV Line has a couple of new photos from the October 23 episode of Riverdale, introducing Jughead’s new high school, Stonewall Prep.

Arrow

Comic Book also has photos from “Welcome to Hong Kong, ” the second episode of Arrow’s final season leading into Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Space Force

Filming has officially begun on Netflix’s Space Force, starring Steve Carrell and John Malkovich.

Tell Me a Story

Tell Me a Story’s Paul Wesley promises TV Guide more “extreme” takes on fairy tales in season two.

It’s quite extreme. Not every fairy tale has a happy ending.

Van Helsing

Axel reconciles with Vanessa in the synopsis for “Broken Promises, ” the fourth episode of Van Helsing’s fourth season.

After an epic battle, Axel reconciles with Vanessa and comes to terms with the death of Scarlett.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Another behind-the-scenes fashion shoot from Nancy Drew includes the ghost from the recent teasers strutting on a catwalk.

American Horror Story: 1984



Finally, Billie Lourd tells real-world serial killer Richard “The Night Stalker” Ramirez he cannot join her aerobics class in the trailer for “True Killers, ” next week’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

