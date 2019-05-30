Photo: Marvel Studios

Another familiar face is confirmed to return for The Suicide Squad. Charlize Theron boards another comic book adaptation. James Cameron drops some hints about another returning character in Terminator: Dark Fate. David Harbour teases some heavy times ahead on Stranger Things. Plus, new Agents of SHIELD threats. Spoilers now!



Black Widow

According to set photos of Scarlet Johansson from the Norwegian news outlet Dagbladet and NRK, production has officially begun on Black Widow in Sæbø, Norway. Head over there to take a look.

The Old Guard

THR reports Charlize Theron will lead a team of immortal assassins in The Old Guard, a film adaptation of the comic book series from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Co-starring Kiki Layne and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin’s Jafar), the story concerns “a nefarious organization” exposing the band of assassins to the public just as they’re about to recruit a new member to their ranks.

Army of the Dead

According to The Wrap, actress Ella Purnell will play Kate, the daughter of Dave Bautista’s character in Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead. Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi and Luck Cage’s Theo Rossi have also boarded the project in undisclosed roles.

The Pale Door

Deadline also has word Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why) has joined the cast of The Pale Door, an upcoming horror-western about train robbers who discover a brothel that’s secretly “a coven of witches and blood-thirsty wolves.”

Terminator: Dark Fate

In a recently-deleted video transcribed by Cinema Blend, James Cameron spoke of John Connor—though not necessarily his original actor, Edward Furlong— presumably making an appearance in Terminator: Dark Fate.

I think the best way to think about Terminator: Dark Fate is to think about it as a direct sequel to Terminator 2, the third film in a series, if you will. We’ll be continuing with Sarah’s story, John’s story, and the T-800 returns — a different T-800 with a very different role to play than what we’ve seen before.

The Suicide Squad

Joel Kinnaman confirmed he’s set to reprise his role as Rick Flag in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The New Mutants

Meanwhile, producer Simon Kinberg told Digital Spy the long-promised reshoots on The New Mutants are still scheduled to happen.

For all of these movies, Marvel’s really brilliant at scheduling pick-ups into their budget and schedule so it’s all prepared, and we have never been that smart. For us, we’re always scrambling to get these actors back together so they’re all in the same place at the same time.

Onward



People Magazine has our first look at Pixar’s Onward, starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a family of elves.

Child’s Play

The cast of Child’s Play discuss their characters in a new featurette.

Stumptown

According to TV Line, Jake Johnson will replace Mark Webber in the role of Dex’s best friend, Grey McConnell.

The Mandalorian

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Werner Herzog stated he was cast in The Mandalorian because the production “needed somebody who would spread terror and be frightening for the audience.”

I had a very, very vague idea of what Star Wars was all about…I asked for the full screenplays, and I looked into the part, and it looked good and interesting. The only reason for having me in the film is they needed somebody who would spread terror and be frightening for the audience. I said, ‘Yes I think I can give you this stylization.’ It came with great ease.

Hannibal

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Bryan Fuller stated “no one has given up” on producing a fourth season of Hannibal.

Stranger Things

During a recent panel at MCM Comic Con, David Harbour described the eighth episode of season three as “the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

Eleven is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with. You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.

Agents of SHIELD

TV Line has images of Anthony Michael Hall as the alien mobster, Mr. Kitson, and Sherri Saum as Atarah, “an aggressive Chronicom who wants something from our team.”

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

The Travel Channel has posted a three-minute sneak peak of Bruce Campbell as the host of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. Head over there to take a look.

Final Space

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new trailer for the second season of Final Space.

