With just weeks to go before its release, we’re at peak Avengers: Endgame anticipation these days. CinemaCon 2019 audiences just got a glimpse of the most massive Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date, and io9 is there to report what we saw.

The Avengers are standing around quietly and Captain Marvel starts to leave the room. “Where are you going?” Captain America asks her. “To kill Thanos,” she says. “Wait,” Black Widow says. “We usually work as a team.” We know you’re important up there but this is our fight too, Cap adds, asking “How do you plan on finding him? Do you know where he is?” Her response: “I know people who might know.”

Then Nebula chimes in. She knows where he is. As Thanos was torturing her over the years, he’d tell her about his plan, and he said he’d go to a place called the Garden. “Great, Thanos has a Retirement plan,” Rhody says.

But where is that? Rocket lays it out. He said when Thanos snapped it sent out an energy field unlike anyone has ever seen…until two days ago, when another planet experienced something similar. Thanos used the stones again, they realize. “So let’s go get them and use them to bring everyone back,” says Captain Marvel. Black Widow says they owe it to the dead to try—but Bruce Banner is worried. They’re understaffed, and he asks how they know it’s not going to end like it did last time. “You didn’t have me,” says Carol. “Hey new girl, everyone here is about that superhero life,” Rhody says to her, before asking her where she’s been. “There are a lot of other planets out there,” she says, “and not many are lucky enough to have you guys.”

All this time Thor has been quiet. He then stands up, walks over to Carol, and retrieves his hammer. “I like this one,” he says. Then Cap says, “Let’s go get the son of a bitch.”

Cut to them all flying in the Benatar. “How many of you have never been to space before?” asks Rocket. A few people raise their hands. “Well, don’t throw up in my ship,” he says. In three, two, one, they jump—and the ship shoots off into space. We watch it as a reflection in Captain America’s eye as the ship disappears.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26.



