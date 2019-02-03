Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Marvel Studios

The biggest movie during last year’s Super Bowl was Avengers: Infinity War. And so Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had to come back for 2019, right? Well, half of them at least.



Yes, fresh off being snapped out of existence, new footage from Avengers: Endgame just premiered ahead of tonight’s big game. Check it out.

In retrospect, it makes all the sense in the world that Endgame would have a lot in common with The Leftovers, but it’s still arresting to see that everyone left in the MCU is struggling to cope with what was essentially the rapture by way of an insane alien god. But the scale of Thanos’ attack on the universe is something that leaves Earth a profoundly different place—cities feel dead, stadiums are left empty, and the world’s mightiest heroes are doing everything they can to prepare for their next big battle.

Advertisement

While there’s certainly more to scratch our heads over after the first trailer, the state of the universe is still unclear. It seems very likely that Marvel is more than happy not giving us much in the way of plot or details as we approach this film’s opening. Which is probably for the best.

That opening is April 26 and we are very excited.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.