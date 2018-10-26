Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The long-in-limbo Labyrinth sequel has a script. Alexander Skarsgård joins the monster mashup madness of Godzilla vs Kong. Milla Jovovich shows off behind the scenes on the Monster Hunter movie. Plus, John Barrowman still wants in on Doctor Who, and what’s to come in the DC/CW universe. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Avengers 4

Appearing as a guest on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, actor Frank Grillo confirmed Crossbones will return in the movie, in flashback form, given that he explosively perished in Civil War.

[Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a flashback. And I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie…because I’m 117 years old.

Advertisement

Labyrinth 2

In a recent interview with Fandango, Fede Alvarez revealed a script has been written for a direct sequel to Labyrinth:

I was actually having lunch yesterday with Lisa Henson and we reconnected with that project. We’re very excited about it. It is basically a direct continuation of the first movie many years later, and I can’t tell you much more about it... but we have a script, and we’re very excited about it so we’ll see where that goes. Like always, it takes time and effort to put those movies together because they’re larger than life. But that’s one of the projects that I’m very excited about.

Advertisement

Godzilla vs Kong

Alexander Skarsgård has joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.[Deadline]

Advertisement

Force of the Trojans

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation has announced a new film “bringing together stop-motion animation with the photo-real world of CGI” tentatively titled, Force of the Trojans. Based on a screenplay by Beverly Cross, the project will incorporate “original production art and sculptures” created by Ray Harryhausen before his passing in 2013. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Dark Harvest

New Regency has secured the film rights to Norman Partridge’s Halloween-set horror novel, Dark Harvest. A far more serious take on It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the story concerns a group of teenage boys ritualistically pursuing a Halloween elemental named October Jack. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Nightwatch

Contrary to rumors, Spike Lee confirmed he is not directing a Nightwatch movie for Sony. [Screen Rant]

Advertisement

Spawn

Filming on the Spawn reboot has been pushed back to summer 2019.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich shared two new set photos on Instagram, and our first real look at something actually from the games: the slinger tool worn on her wrist.

Advertisement

The Kitchen

Entertainment Weekly has the first photo from Andrea Berloff’s adaptation of The Kitchen.

Advertisement





Harley Quinn

Diedrich Bader revealed Alan Tudyk is voicing the Joker for the series, in a recent episode of The Mutuals Interviews.

Doctor Who

Appearing as a guest on Good Morning Britain, John Barrowman once again noted he’s eager to return to Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness.

Listen if they asked me, I’d go back at the drop of the hat, and I’ve always said that from the day I moved on from Torchwood and Doctor Who to other things. If they asked me, definitely—Captain Jack Harkness changed my life, Doctor Who changed my life. It led to so many other things, and I would love to play Jack again at some point.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Kiernan Shipka stated filming on season two is already underway:

We went straight into the second season from the first and it’s been really so exceptionally fun to film, especially given the fact that I feel like we’re already in such a rhythm from coming out of the first season that to jump right into the second one was really, really fun and just a great opportunity to keep the momentum going. Sabrina definitely changes and shifts a lot. Her growth is very evident and the second season definitely has a different spin on it than the first season. They’re very different from each other.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Kara’s new profile column endangers the aliens of National City in the synopsis for “Parasite Lost,” the fifth episode of season four.

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes s series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way. David Mcwhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji (#405). Original airdate 11/11/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

Felicity discovers a dark secret about Oliver in the synopsis for November 12’s episode, “The Demon.”

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that shocks her. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) works with an unlikely ally. Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#705). Original airdate 11/12/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Rag Doll makes his debut in the synopsis for “All Doll’d Up,” the fifth episode of season five.

Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris (Candice Patton). In an attempt to distract his wife, Barry (Grant Gustin) asks Iris to team up to stop a new meta, Rag Doll (guest star Troy James). Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns something about her father. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Sterling Gates (#505). Original airdate 11/13/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends go undercover as camp counselors in the synopsis for November 12’s episode, “Wet Hot American Bummer.”

When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.” Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#404). Original airdate 11/12/2018.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

KSiteTV has two new photos from Chapter Forty, “The Great Escape.”

Advertisement

After weeks go by with no contact from Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a dangerous plan to break him out of juvie. Meanwhile, when Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has taken their investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles a step too far, she finds herself in a race against the clock to save him. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#305.) Original airdate 11/14/2018.

Supernatural

Finally, action figures revolt in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supernatural, “Mint Condition.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.