It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates about the Galaxy Quest television show—par for the course, given how it’s been in the works for years, with the series intended to be streamed by Amazon. Writer Paul Scheer has revealed the show isn’t in active development right now because of internal problems at Paramount TV, but promises that it’s still going to happen.



Last year, Scheer announced that he was joining a planned adaptation of Galaxy Quest—based on the 1999 sci-fi cult comedy starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman. The series would blend the original cast with new characters, diving into modern fandom and the popularization of genre fiction. It’s an interesting concept, but sadly, in an interview with The Wrap, Scheer confirmed that Galaxy Quest’s production is “in a little bit of a hold pattern” because of issues within Paramount TV—specifically, the June firing of now-former Paramount TV president Amy Powell over reportedly making “racially charged comments.”

Scheer did seem optimistic that the series will still happen, discussing how he wants it to pay tribute to both Star Trek and Star Wars, and sharing how he pitched his take on the series to Paramount TV:

My pitch for Galaxy Quest was, “How can we kind of blow this out and pay off things for the fans that love Galaxy Quest, but more importantly—and the thing that I really wanted to do is—appeal to the ‘me’ of now. Who’s the 18-year-old version of me that loved Galaxy Quest now? What would they want to see?” Because I think that that is a movie that we haven’t really made yet: The Tropic Thunder in the world of modern-day science fiction.

Sheer went on to say Galaxy Quest could act like a continuation of the film, much like The Force Awakens did for the Star Wars. “We want to create this kind of thing that feels like this epic sequel, but a continuation,” he said. “It is continuing a story but bringing in new characters...One of my big fears is, what is so great about ‘Galaxy Quest’ is it’s a fish-out-of-water story, and I hate when you just go back to the same fish in the same pond. We need to kind of change it up.”