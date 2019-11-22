Netflix's The Witcher Episode Titles Will Tempt and Tantalize You

Get the water ready because we’re about to dive into a bathtub full of Henry Cavill.

Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher by revealing the episode titles for the first season, along with brief descriptions that tease what’s in store for Geralt of Rivia, the hottest Butcher of Blaviken.

Netflix released episode titles on Twitter for the first eight episodes of The Witcher, which are sure to excite newcomers...and make fans of the books and video games downright salivate. Each episode title has its own logo, which teases even more of what’s in store.



Based on the titles and descriptions, it looks like we can expect things like Geralt’s “Butcher” origins and Yennefer’s backstory (along with their fateful and probably super sexy meeting), the arrival of Jaskier/Dandelion, and a dragon hunt. It culminates in the formation of Geralt’s “Witcher Family” with the season finale, “Much More,” meaning Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be united.

I won’t reveal much more than that—because, to be honest, the episode titles kind of do the perfect job of saying just enough without giving too much away. Here they are, along with the descriptions provided on Twitter:

Episode 1, “The End’s Beginning”: A monster slain, a butcher named. Episode 2, “Four Marks”: We look at a sorceress’s early days. Episode 3, “Betrayer Moon”: A picky eater, a family shamed. Episode 4, “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials”: The Law of Surprise is how one repays. Episode 5, “Bottled Appeties”: A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed. Episode 6, “Rare Species”: The hunt for a dragon is underway. Episode 7, “Before a Fall”: A return to before a kingdom is flamed. Episode 8, “Much More”: The Witcher Family, as you all like to say.

The Witcher debuts on Netflix December 20, and it’s already been renewed for a second season.

