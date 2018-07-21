Image: Netflix

The moment we heard that Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz was working with Netflix on a new fantasy animated series, we were intrigued. And now we have a first look at it in action and there’s a lot more going on than we could’ve first imagined.



Set in a world of warring kingdoms, The Dragon Prince follows Callum (voiced by Jack De Sena) and Ezran (Sasha Rojen), two princes who find themselves united on an adventure to bring peace to their tumultuous land by an unlikely figure: Rayla (Paula Burrows), an Elven assassin who was tasked with offing the princes to keep the flames of war stoked.

There’s a lot of intrigue and mystery in this first trailer that means we don’t actually get to learn a lot about what’s actually up with the world of The Dragon Prince just yet—or even how the unlikely trio of protagonists comes together in the first place—but there’s enough going on to keep us intrigued until The Dragon Prince’s first season lands on Netflix September 14.