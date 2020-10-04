Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Netflix's Next Holiday Movie is the Sweeping Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Starring Forest Whittaker

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneyForest WhittakerMadalen MillsPhylicia Rashad
From Jingle Jangle.
Image: Netflix
This seems just so wholesome.

Taking up a step up a notch from the Lifetime-movie-core holiday fare like A Christmas Prince (which, don’t get me wrong, I love that mess), Netflix’s next holiday release is Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which looks to be a sweeping Christmas-y journey full of music and sentimental energy. With an impressive cast, with Forest Whittaker at the lead, it really does seem like it’s swinging for the fences so far as being a big, wholesome, fun holiday spectacle.

In the film, Whittaker plays the toymaker and inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who must team up with his granddaughter, played by Madalen Mills, to create a new invention and conquer a former friend of Jangle’s, played by Keegan-Michael Key, who stole most of his work. The film will also feature Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Justin Cornwell, and Hugh Bonneville.

It’ll be a musical film, too, with original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Legend is producing, alongside director David E. Talbert and fellow producers Mike Jackson, Lyn Sisson-Talberg, and Kristin Burr.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will hit Netflix on November 13th.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

CGHJ
GGHJ

Looks kinda dumb! Also, I will definitely be watching it. I may even, depending on how lazy I am, make hot chocolate and fudge to go along with it.