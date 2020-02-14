Netflix's New Masters of the Universe Anime Has Basically Every Voice Actor You Love

He-Man, some friends, and some enemies. Image : Mattel

Kevin Smith’s upcoming anime series based on the beloved Mattel franchise is set to continue the story of He-Man and the other Masters of the Universe in their ongoing quest to protect the planet of Eternia and the rest of the cosmos from Skeletor and his evil forces. Now we know just who all is going to be lending their voices to the project to make this all possible.

Today Netflix announced Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s full cast and it’s essentially a list of actors whose voices you’ve likely come to know and love if you’ve spent any time really getting into animation or genre content.

Advertisement

Chris Wood (Supergirl) is set to play Prince Adam and He-Man alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Man-at Arms, and Griffin Newman (The Tick) as Orko. Mark Hamill will lead the series’ villains as Skeletor with Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) voicing Evil-Lyn, Henry Rollins playing Tri-Klops, and Kevin Conroy voicing Mer-Man. Check out the full list below.

Details on the series are still sparse, but the fact that Netflix is going all in by stacking the cast with big name talent suggests that when Masters of the Universe: Revelation begins streaming in the near future, damn near every character from the franchise is going to have their turn in the spotlight.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.