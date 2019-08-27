Netflix's Marianne Debut Teaser Is About a Writer Who's at War With Her Own Villain

Image : Netflix

Stephen King’s got nothing on this horror writer. The debut teaser for Netflix’s new French series Marianne centers around a famous novelist who uses her books to keep a horrifying witch at bay...but it can’t work forever.

Written and directed by Samuel Bodin, Marianne stars Victoire Du Bois (Call Me By Your Name) as Emma, a writer who’s long been plagued by nightmares of a witch named Marianne. She used her series of books as a way to “keep her at bay,” but Emma realizes the characters from her books are coming to life and is compelled to return home to figure out why.

The series looks sublimely creepy, conjuring up recent horror hits like Netflix’s House on Haunted Hill—with a healthy dose of Alan Wake thrown in there. The first eight-episode season debuts on Netflix September 13.

