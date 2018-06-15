Photo: Netflix

Movies like Ready Player One and The Matrix have done it, but what about TV? Well, Netflix is about to launch a new series called Kiss Me First, and it’s also partially set in a fully functional virtual world.



Created by Skins co-creator Bryan Elsey, Kiss Me First is based on the YA novel of the same name by Lottie Moggach. It’s about a young girl (Tallulah Haddon) who, after the death of her mother, becomes increasingly involved and dependent on virtual reality. However, the deeper she gets, the more she realizes the dangers of her make-believe world. Here’s the trailer.

The show, which also stars Simona Brown and looks surprisingly interesting, will premiere June 29.

