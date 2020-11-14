We come from the future
Netflix's Goofy Military Satire Space Force Is Getting a Second Season

Julie Muncy
Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz in Space Force.
Image: Netflix

No relation to the real Space Force. I mean, probably. Who knows with that thing.

As reported by Deadline, Space Force, the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels sitcom about a fictionalized version of the yes-still-real Space Force branch of the US Armed Forces has been renewed for a second season. The show stars Steve Carell as a four-star general tasked with running the least practical branch of the armed forces, in what is an on-brand workplace comedy for Carell and a pretty fun satire of American jingoist nonsense. (I also hear it’s pretty funny.)

The show stars Steve Carell, John Malkovitch, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and others. Production is supposed to start up in Vancouver next year. Carell and Daniels produce, with Daniels serving as co-showrunner alongside Norm Hiscock, who has worked on Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Space Force’s first season is streaming on Netflix. 

DISCUSSION

shadowoftime01
ShadowofTime01

Oh thank god, they didn’t renew that immediately? I actually really enjoyed the characters by the end of the season and the cliffhanger was wild. Wouldn’t have been a cool ending.