Netflix's Equinox Trailer Promises a Dark-Esque Otherworldly Mystery

Astrid (Danica Curcic) looks upon a peculiar grave. Image : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Fans are still reeling from the end of Netflix’s Dark, the German sci-fi series about family problems that were so severe they defied time and space. Now, Danish series Equinox is looking to fill the void with the tale of a radio host, her missing sister, and the promise of a terrifying world that lies beyond.

Advertisement

Netflix has released a new trailer for Equinox, the streaming platform’s second Danish-language series (coming on the heels of The Rain, which ended this year after three seasons). Based on a popular podcast, this thriller centers around a young woman named Astrid (The Mist’s Danica Curcic) whose sister vanished in 1999 along with 20 of her fellow graduating students.

Advertisement

Even though the case was closed, the disappearances have sparked rumors and conspiracy theories for years. Astrid herself hasn’t been able to escape its hold, thanks to years of nightmares and visions. But it turns out they might be more than night terrors. They might be the clues she needs to find out what really happened to those 21 students.

The trailer is a little vague on the supernatural aspects of the series, making it seem like it could be your run-of-the-mill whodunnit. But a previous teaser trailer for the series makes it clear that there’s something otherworldly going on here. In that teaser, Astrid finds herself talking on her radio show with someone who was with her sister when she disappeared—who also reveals that there is “another reality,” and that it’s connected to what really happened all those years ago. The plot therefore thickens.

Equinox debuts its six-episode first season on December 30.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.