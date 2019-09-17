Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix

As destructive as Big Mouth’s impulsive Hormone Monsters can be, they’ve actually ended up being rather good influences on the teens they’ve been assigned to guide through puberty over the show’s past two seasons.

But now that all the young people have more or less embraced the fact that they’re going to be raging, hormonal monsters for the next few years, they’ve all gone off the deep end in the first trailer for Big Mouth’s upcoming third season. Whatever squeamishness Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), and Missy (Jenny Slate) had about being obsessed with sex is now seemingly gone, and the Hormone Monsters Maurice (Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) are free to just tag along for the ride at this point.

But this newfound embracing of sexuality isn’t likely to be all fun and games, as the kids realize that there are all kinds of important rules and social norms that shape the ways we all outwardly express our physical desires. Like, at some point, these kids are going to have to learn that you really shouldn’t just go around shouting about how horny you are. It’s in bad taste.

Big Mouth returns to Netflix on October 4.

