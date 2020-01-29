Netflix Will Expand Its Manga-Inspired Offerings With a Live-Action One Piece Series

Crop of the cover art for One Piece, Vol. 92 Image : VIZ Media LLC

Netflix and Tomorrow Studios already have a Cowboy Bebop series on the way, and now they’ve got another project based on a much-loved manga: One Piece, to be created in conjunction with Japanese publisher Shueisha.

As Deadline reports, Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) will serve as showrunner as well as a writer and executive producer, with Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) also serving as writer- executive producer.

Advertisement

The series already has its own Twitter account, which shared the news directly from manga author Eiichiro Oda, who’ll also be among the series’ executive producers. The post was translated into multiple languages (as is befitting the enormous global popularity of the title):

As you can see, that announcement also reveals that the long-awaited series will run 10 episodes, and that there’s no casting information to speak of yet. Considering how excited fans were with the news that John Cho would headline Cowboy Bebop, there’s every reason to expect that One Piece will seek out a similarly star-powered lead to play Monkey D. Luffy, the stretchy, treasure-hunting, would-be Pirate King. As Oda says, stay tuned!

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.