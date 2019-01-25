Image: Capcom

Patty Jenkins is already thinking about Wonder Woman 3. Sylvester Stallone wants to make an Edgar Allen Poe film. The Walking Dead teases some dire storylines from the comics. Get a look at Supergirl’s take on Menagerie. Plus, a new clip from Alita: Battle Angel, and what’s to come on Deadly Class. Spoilers get!



Fear Street

In addition to Leigh Janiak, Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry has signed on to helm one of three Fear Street films currently in development at 20th Century Fox. Additionally, Production Weekly (via Bloody-Disgusting) has the official synopses for all three projects.

FEAR STREET 1: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims. FEAR STREET 2: In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late. FEAR STREET 3: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.

Untitled Studio Ghibli Projects

According to The Playlist, two new Studio Ghibli projects are currently in development - one directed by Hayao Miyazaki and the other by his son, Goro Miyazaki.

Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins stated she has “clear plans” for a third Wonder Woman movie in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3. Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.

Space Jam 2

Discussing Film reports the sequel to Space Jam begins filming June 17, 2019 in California.

Poe

In a new Instagram video, Sylvester Stallone reveals he’s determined to finish writing the Edgar Allen Poe movie he’s been working on the last “45 years-50 years.”

Polar

Coming Soon sat down with Mads Mikkelsen and director Jonas Åkerlund to discuss Polar.

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita is burdened by dark thoughts in the latest clip.

We also have a tie-in music video for the lead single from the film’s soundtrack, Dua Lipa’s “Swan Song.”

Resident Evil

Deadline reports a Resident Evil television series “that will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus” is now in development at Netflix.

According to Deadline, German production and distribution company Constantin Film, who are behind the Resident Evil movie franchise, will help produce the show, and the series itself will “ deepen the existing mythology” of the series—whether that means it’s set in the world of the films or is a reboot exploring the mythos of the game series remains to be seen.

The Walking Dead

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Angela Kang revealed a “The Fair”—a gathering of survivor communities in the comics after their flash-forward timeskip that eventually sees Rick (who’s still around in the books at that point, unlike the show!) and the survivors cross paths with the Whisperers—will feature in the second half of the show’s ninth season.

Yes, we are going to see the festival. That becomes a part of the story for the back half of the season. We really dove into the idea of what this festival is in a real way for our people. The origins of these kinds of trade fairs were that people from far-flung communities would take a trek and trade useful goods because not every community had every single thing that they needed. It’s a place where people could learn new skills and pick up supplies that they needed. It’s also a chance for them to bond as different communities.

Relatedly, a new trailer teasing the Whisperers’ arrival has been posted to The Walking Dead’s official Twitter.

Supergirl

KryptonSite has our first look at Jessica Meraz as Menagerie in her self-titled, debut episode, “Menagerie.” More at the link.

Siren

The mermaids are here to stay in the promo for next week’s episode, “The Wolf at the Door.”

Ben, Maddie and Ryn desperately try and keep the newly arrived mermaid pack hidden from the rest of the town, but the new mermaids’ quick degradation on land forces them to get them back to the sea unnoticed during the town’s Mermaid Beauty Contest. Elaine grows more suspicious of Helen and her connections to their family.

Supernatural

Dean is buried alive in the trailer for next week’s Supernatural episode, “Prophet and Loss.”

Deadly Class

A new trailer shows us what to expect “this semester” on Deadly Class.

Carmen Sandiego

Finally, Gina Rodriguez talks growing up in ‘90s in a new featurette hyping the new Carmen Sandiego animated series.

