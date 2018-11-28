Just when you thought Netflix couldn’t have any more incredibly massive content coming in the future, it just up and announced a live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

The news came via Twitter late Tuesday night in the form of this short video.

Netflix then followed up with this information: “Original anime creator Shinichiro Watanabe will he brought on to consult, too. The first episode is written by Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Yost.”

But wait, there’s more. According to Variety, the show has a 10-episode order to start and has been in the works since last year (which makes sense as that’s when it was originally announced). It’s being led by Tomorrow Studios and has producers such as Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum, who worked on Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, teaming up with the original creators, Sunrise Inc.

How are those people, and many others, going to take the story of futuristic bounty hunters Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein and translate it into live-action without losing the style and substance that made the original iterations so popular? Your guess is as good as ours, but feel free to make some below.

