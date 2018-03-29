Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Marvel

Jessica Jones’ second season was chock full of all kinds of wild twists and turns, but none of them were quite as... shocking as the brief glimpse into Jessica and Trish’s past, when former child star Trish was still in the throes of her problems with addiction and trying to launch a music career.

Like many former child actors whose youths were chewed up by the very entertainment industry that claimed to love them, Trish found herself in her mid-20s lost and unsure of what to make of her life. Not a girl, but not yet a woman, she struggled to get out from under the sanitized, pubescent “Patsy” image she’d become known for, something she hoped to accomplish with her first single “I Want Your Cray Cray.” Remember when Christina Aguilera started overdosing on spray tanner and visible leather thongs in order to let everyone know that she wasn’t just a Britney Spears alternate? That’s more or less what “I Want Your Cray Cray” was, but unlike XTina’s “Dirrty”-era, Trish’s music was almost unbearable to listen to.

In case you’d somehow forgotten how “I Want Your Cray Cray” goes or just how awful the music video is, Marvel’s just released the song online in its full version. But! There’s more! It’s also been annotated with information about Trish’s life à la VH1's Pop-Up Video. For example, did you know that Trish and her mom dated the same guy once? The elder Walker convinced the young man that she was Trish’s sister. Charming. Also, in the original concept for the fictional video, apparently Trish and her dancers were to be dressed up as crayfish. Try to get that image out of your mind. Or this song, for that matter.

As rough as it is to see Trish struggling on stage like that, it’s a sharp contrast to what the finale of Jessica Jones’ second season promises is lying in wait for the character if and when she returns for the show’s next chapter. Let’s just say her hand-eye coordination’s gotten a lot, lot better since then.