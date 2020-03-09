Netflix’s Lost in Space Has Been Renewed for One Final Season

The Robinsons and crew examine the dangers outside. Photo : Netflix

It looks like the danger to Will Robinson will be over before too long. Netflix has announced it’s renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season, seeing the Robinson family’s long and tiresome journey to Alpha Centauri come to an end.



According to a press release, Lost in Space will return for one more season sometime in 2021. The series, which stars Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey, and others, is an updated take on the classic 1960s sci-fi series about a family, a robot, and a scheming doctor. Last season ended on a surprising note that opened things up for a lot more adventure and drama, but showrunner Zack Estrin says it makes sense to end things next season...considering how he’d envisioned the original series.

Advertisement

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of t he Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end,” Estrin said. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode—if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and t he Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Netflix also announced that it’s entered into a multi-year deal with Estrin to produce more shows for the streaming network, meaning Lost in Space isn’t the last time we’ll see him around. “So while this last chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix,” he added, “and for all the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Advertisement

Hopefully, his future shows include alien robots too. Lost in Space returns in 2021.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.