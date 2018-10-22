Image: Netflix

The kingdom of Dreamland will remain open. Netflix has announced that Matt Groening’s fantasy series Disenchantment has been renewed for another 20-episode season, which means we’ll be getting new episodes through at least 2021.



As revealed on Twitter, Netflix has given Disenchantment another season. But that renewal actually guarantees two more years of the series. In the case of Disenchantment, each 20-episode season is split across two years—the second half of the current season will return sometime in 2019. Likewise, this second season will come out in 2020 and 2021.

The first half of season one was relatively lackluster, but ended on a cliffhanger that was not only engaging, but also surprisingly emotional. It pretty much saved the season, if not the series, in my eyes. It’ll be interesting to see how Groening handles the series moving forward, and whether major “twists” like this will become a trend.