Netflix Punked Me Good With the Julie and the Phantoms Trailer

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:julie and the phantoms
Image: Netflix
Musical movie savant Kenny Ortega (Hocus Pocus, Descendants) is back with his newest extravaganza for Netflix: Julie and the Phantoms. At first glance, it’s another harmless teen show about a young woman learning to find her voice again after a family tragedy. But no. Oh no no no no.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Julie and the Phantoms, a new teen musical series coming out next month. It stars Madison Reyes as Julie, a talented singer who’s feeling uninspired after her mother died. But then three musicians come into Julie’s life and convince her to join their band, giving her a chance to rediscover her voice...and maybe fall in love along the way.

Oh I’m sorry...did I mention they’re ghosts?

Yep. Ghosts.
Image: Netflix
That’s right, they’re ghosts. From the ‘90s. With unfinished business. And one of the ghost boys falls in love with Julie—because they both know what it’s like to have a dead mom. What am I watching and how did I get to this point in my career.

Let me tell you: I watched this trailer on a lark. It’s Wednesday and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, I’m allowed some funsies. Teen musicals aren’t io9's purview (even if I have a frankly unhealthy obsession with Descendants that my editor probably won’t let me write about, for good reason). I thought I was going to have a heartwarming chuckle over Ortega’s latest song-and-dance venture. I did not expect ghosts. Netflix tricked and treated me, and now I have to write about it. Because ghosts.

Ghost band. What is happening to my life?

Julie and the Phantoms comes out on September 10.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

DISCUSSION

allyoureggs55
Mini Moose

#LetBethWriteAboutTheDescendants