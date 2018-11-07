Image: Legendary Entertainment

It’s a good day to be a fan of giant kaiju. Netflix has announced that it’s expanding further into animation with several new anime series, including ones based on Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon.



According to Deadline, Netflix is working on five new anime. There’s a show from Cowboy Bebop writer Dai Sato that will take place in the world of Altered Carbon, the Netflix cyberpunk show based on Richard K. Morgan’s novels. Altered Carbon is currently getting ready for its second season, and this anime will further expand the story’s universe and its mythology.

Gonzo, the studio behind Hellsing and Afro Samurai, is developing a series called Cagaster, based on a post-apocalyptic manga where people turn into insects. There’s Trese, a supernatural series based on Philippine folklore. And then Yasuke, a series that takes place in “a war-torn Japan of mechs and magic,” starring Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) as a retired ronin tasked with taking care of a mysterious child. The series comes from a graphic novel, but is based on the true story of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin.

Of course, the most exciting announcement would have to be the planned Pacific Rim series from Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution). It will star a teenage boy and his younger sister, who take control of an abandoned Jaeger as they travel across the country in search of their parents. Given how the Pacific Rim franchise is one massive tribute to classic anime and Japanese monster movies, it feels fitting that it’s getting an animated series of its very own. Just hope it’s better than the sequel.

There were talks of a Pacific Rim animated series from creator Guillermo del Toro ever since the sequel was announced in 2014, but it was later put on hold. As of now, it’s unclear whether this anime is tied to that original planned series, or what del Toro’s involvement will be on this project. But since he’s also working with Netflix on his Pinocchio project, seems possible that he could get involved here too. We’ll keep you posted.