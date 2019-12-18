Netflix Is Making a Second He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Reboot

I said, hey: what’s going on Image : Slackcircus/Mattel

Okay, we hear you: Y ou thought Netflix had already announced this. But no! This is actually an entirely separate He-Man show. Be prepared for a lot of universe mastery.



Netflix has just announced a new deal with Mattel Television to officially reboot the beloved toyline turned sword-and-sorcery ‘80s action series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A re-imagining of the series, the reboot will follow the adventures of the young prince Adam as he discovers the power of Castle Grayskull, forging a new team of heroes to battle the forces of Skeletor in a quest to become true masters of the universe.

The new show will be CG-animated and made by House of Cool and CGCG, who provided the animation for Dreamworks’ 3D animated series Trollhunters, also on Netflix. Descendants’ Adam Bonnett will executive produce the series alongside Justice League and Batman Beyond’s Christopher Keenan and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Rob David, who developed the reboot. They’ll be joined by The Batman designer Jeff Matsuda and Voltron: Legendary Defender’s Susan Corbin as producers.

This new He-Man show is entirely different from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the previously announced, 2D anime-inspired limited series being produced by Rob David, as well as actor/writer/director/general nerdy man Kevin Smith. That series is in fact a continuation of the original He-Man cartoon, so don’t expect any continuity crossovers between Revelation and the new He-Man 3D series.

It’s an interesting time for the He-Man saga—we’ve already got the excellent She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix doing its own thing (and presumably will continue to do so separate of either of these two projects), and there are of course the slow and still-ongoing plans to bring He-Man to the big screen, with Noah Centineo in the title role. Suffice to say, fans of Eternia: you’ll be spending quite a bit of time there in the foreseeable future.

We don’t quite know when the gates to Castle Grayskull will open once more , but we’ll bring you more on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as well as Masters of the Universe: Revelation as and when we learn it.

