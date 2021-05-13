We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesAnimation

Netflix Is Making a New Animated Ultraman Movie

James Whitbrook
1
Save
Alerts
Ultraman fires a Specium Ray attack in his iconic cross-armed pose in this stylized animated render.
Specium Rays at the ready!
Image: Tsuburaya

Ultraman’s global plans just keep getting bigger and bigger, appropriately.

Tsuburaya Productions has announced that it is teaming with Netflix and Industrial Light and Magic to create an entirely original Ultraman animated movie at Netflix, separate from the streaming service’s current anime series. Directed by Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, the movie follows a young baseball superstar, Ken Sato, who returns to Japan to inherit the powers of the Ultra Warriors and become the next Ultraman. However, Ken’s plans to be an anti-kaiju superhero go awry when he finds himself raising the monstrous offspring of one of Ultraman’s deadliest foes, forcing him to balance his life as a size-changing superhero with the Kaiju Defense Force and as an unlikely father.

Advertisement

It’s the latest announcement in what’s suitably a supersized year for Japan’s most iconic giant hero, who’s celebrating his 55th anniversary. Alongside the latest entry in the Tokusatstu TV series, Ultraman Trigger, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla co-director Hideaki Anno’s Shin Ultraman movie is set to debut in Japan later this year.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s bumper-sized plans for Ultraman as and when we learn them.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9, where you can find him delivering your morning spoilers, writing about superheroes, and having many feelings about Star Wars. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

imodok
iMODOK

Who created that Ultraman illustration? It’s awesome.