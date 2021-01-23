Netflix Is Here With an Important Reminder that Children's Movies Are Terrifying

It’s a wonder we didn’t all come out of childhood traumatized by the stuff they put in those movies.
Coming from Netflix UK & Ireland, this video features a rundown of some of the most weirdly frightening and potentially traumatic moments in kids’ movies. From growing faces to murder birds to ravenous houses, it’s a compelling list of all the worst stuff they put in kids movies back in the day, and sometimes still do.
My theory has always been that kids are slightly less experienced with regards to reality and danger, and thus aren’t necessarily as heavily impacted by this stuff as we feel like they should be. But I do also remember being terrified of The Lion King because of the stampede scene, so, really, who’s to say. I mean, I guess kids need horror, too.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
DISCUSSION
Gotta well, actually a bit on this one. Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure is not “an adaptation of the lovable kids’ show.”
Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, the lovable kids’ Saturday morning TV show on CBS, debuted in September of 1986, a year and a month after Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure came out.
Prior to the movie, the Pee-Wee Herman character had been a cameo on Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980) and the main human character in The Pee-Wee Herman Show, a night club and stage show that was eventually taped and aired repeatedly on HBO throughout the early 1980s. It was not a kids’ show and featured a fair bit of adult and sexual humor. Reubens also showed up in the Pee-Wee character on Letterman’s show fairly often.
As one might expect, the teens of the era quickly discovered it and loved it because < insert long discussion of Mikhail Bakhtin, carnivalesque, transgressive entertainment, Rabelais, and parody >.
Tim Burton’s movie dialed down the sexual innuendo and is rated PG. The subsequent Saturday morning TV show toned it down even further and turned the night club character into a legit children’s TV star.
And then there was the masturbation thing in the dirty movie theater, which would have brought the whole thing full circle if only Reubens had been wearing the Pee-Wee costume.