The week wouldn’t be complete if Netflix didn’t announce some kind of new, bombshell geek property coming to the service and oops, they did it again. And it’s Major.



Netflix took to Twitter this afternoon to, oh, I don’t know, casually announce THEY ARE MAKING A NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL ANIME.

Okay, Netflix used caps too, so it’s not “casual”—but it did come out of nowhere.

As you can probably read in the tweet, the new movie or series (it doesn’t specify which) is called Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and it’ll be directed by Shinji Aramaki, who did Appleseed, and Kenji Kamiyama, who did one of the many previous iterations of the franchise, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. It’s coming in 2020.

There’s no info out there besides that, but for fans of the franchise who are probably still washing the taste of the 2017 live-action movie out of their mouths, a new story in this long-running series from the people behind Appleseed and Stand Alone Complex is truly exciting.

We’ll update the story if more information becomes available.

