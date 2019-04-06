Image: Walt Disney Pictures

The public domain produces some wild crossovers—one of its many virtues—and Netflix is hoping to capitalize on that madcap joy by bringing two of classic literature’s heroines together.

The project, called Dorothy and Alice, would tell the story of a friendship between the two fantasy heroines, who presumably bond over their eerily similar experiences pulled into dreamy alternate dimensions.

As reported by Collider, Netflix has been trying to get this project off the ground for a while, and now they’re revitalizing it with a new screenwriter. Anna Klassen, who rose to fame in the world of screenwriting with a script for a JK Rowling biopic called When Lightning Strikes, which hit the 2017 Black List of most popular original screenplays on the market.

Klassen began her career in screenwriting after a stint in entertainment journalism, and is currently working with Netflix on this and one other project. The initial plot of Dorothy and Alice, which is said to be changing in Klassen’s treatment, followed Dorothy and Alice teaming up to save their respective fantasy realms from destruction.

Regardless of what brings these girls together, this has the makings of a potentially intriguing project, and I’ll be following it in the hopes it makes it all the way to production.

