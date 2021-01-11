CUBE. Image : Netflix

The alt-reality Sparrow Academy is coming to Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and we now know who will be playing its members—including our new favorite performer: “EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE,” who was perhaps slightly typecast in the role of Christopher, a telekinetic cube.



Netflix clearly had more than a bit of fun with this casting announcement, which also unveiled several more human faces that’ll be joining the season three Umbrella Academy cast (plus one returning familiar face) along with character descriptions.

Look, he’s “just another sibling,” OK?

According to Deadline, The Umbrella Academy will begin filming its third season in February, with returning cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley meeting this new batch of gifted folks (and cube) in an alternate version of 2019.

