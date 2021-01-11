We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

Netflix Grabs Cube for Pivotal Cube-Based Umbrella Academy Season 3 Role

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Umbrella Academy
Umbrella AcademyNetflixcubeselliot pageJustin H. MinstreamingComicsdark horse comicsGerard WayGabriel Ba
11
Save
CUBE.
CUBE.
Image: Netflix

The alt-reality Sparrow Academy is coming to Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and we now know who will be playing its members—including our new favorite performer: “EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE,” who was perhaps slightly typecast in the role of Christopher, a telekinetic cube.

Netflix clearly had more than a bit of fun with this casting announcement, which also unveiled several more human faces that’ll be joining the season three Umbrella Academy cast (plus one returning familiar face) along with character descriptions.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: Tenet Blu-ray, NFL Mugs, Cuisinart Slow Cooker, Outdoor Heaters, and More
Monday's Best Deals: Tenet Blu-ray, NFL Mugs, Cuisinart Slow Cooker, Outdoor Heaters, and More
Advertisement

Look, he’s “just another sibling,” OK?

According to Deadline, The Umbrella Academy will begin filming its third season in February, with returning cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley meeting this new batch of gifted folks (and cube) in an alternate version of 2019.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

lordburleigh
Lord Burleigh

Out of curiosity, I’ve been wondering how they’re going to approach Elliot Page’s character now he’s transitioned; I’m not seeing any info on that so maybe it’s still an ongoing conversation, though if I’m being a derp and missing it and/or it’s covered in the graphic novels (I’ve only read the first storyline one), I’d be grateful to know!