Normal time loop stories are out. Time loop stories based around someone dying over and over? In.



Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for Russian Doll, a new show from Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne, and Leslye Headland about a woman named Nadia (played by Lyonne), who finds herself sent back to a set point in time one evening after being killed in a traffic accident. Eventually, she learns via the medium of deaths both banal (falling down various flights of stairs) and extravagant (being shot), that she’s caught in a torturous time loop, fraying her relationships with the people around her and seeing her slide into questions of her own sanity.

Check it out below, although here's a warning that it's pretty NSFW, although more for cursing than the violence.



Between stuff like Edge of Tomorrow, Source Code, and Happy Death Day, the idea of a darker, death-driven Groundhog Day isn’t exactly unique—at least, what we’ve seen of it so far. But it’s going to be interesting to see how the pretense this time-loop story is built on is kept up over an entire season of TV instead of just in the confines of a two-hour movie.

We’ll find out just what Russian Doll has to add to the murder-Groundhog genre when it hits Netflix February 1.

