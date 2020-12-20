Roach, and his co-star, Geralt of Rivia. Image : Netflix

That’s right: the horse, the myth, the legend. Roach himself.

Netflix is wrapping up “Witchmas,” its Advent Calendar-style celebration of all things The Witcher, and a convenient promo for the upcoming second season of the show. We’ve gotten some good content. Some monsters, some bloopers. But, finally, we’re getting to the good stuff. Finally, Roach speaks.

Advertisement

Okay, he doesn’t talk so much as he... neighs. But it’s still an illuminating (okay, maybe not) look at one of the most important cast members in Geralt’s witchy retinue. Without Roach, he wouldn’t get anywhere! Literally.

Advertisement

Fun facts about The Witcher: there’s not one Roach. Every horse Geralt gets, he names Roach. Let’s hope Roach 1.0 sticks around for a while, though. He’s a charmer.

G/O Media may get a commission HP Envy x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop $569 at HP Use the promo code WINTRSAV5

Season two of The Witcher comes next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.