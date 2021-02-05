A new Jaeger rises in Pacific Rim: The Black. Screenshot : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

T he first and second Pacific Rim movies grossed $411 million and $291 million worldwide. B ig numbers for sure, but not the kind of numbers that can sustain a massive franchise where each sequel, by its nature, has to get bigger. But the bones are there: t he story is awesome, t he world is fascinating, and t he creatures and robots are undeniably cool. Where does a franchise go when it’s become too big for the big screen?

Anime.

Legendary and Netflix’s Pacific Rim: The Black is the continuation of the franchise co-created by Guillermo del Toro where evil Kaiju try to destroy the Earth but humanity meets them with massive robot warriors, called Jaegers, that require two humans to control. We already kne w the show wa s coming to Netflix March 4— an d now, we’ve got the first trailer, where we meet Hayley and Taylor, two kids who commandeer an old Jaeger in an attempt to survive and find their missing parents. Check it out.

The Black is co-created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) with animation by Polygon Pictures, best known for Netflix’s Levius and anime Godzilla movies . The first season consists of seven 30- minute episodes, which, as you can see in that trailer, promise lots of action and even some big surprises.

Advertisement

Here’s the first teaser poster as well.

Image : Netflix

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.