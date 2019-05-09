Photo: Christos Kalohoridis (Netflix)

Are you ready for a perfect storm? Because Netflix is coming at you like a Dark Horse. The streaming network has announced it’s entering a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, opening the door for adaptations of some of the company’s most iconic comic books.



Netflix announced in a press release that Dark Horse agreed to give the subscription service a first look at its graphic novels for both film and TV adaptations, and are already discussing future projects. Of course the two companies have already worked together on a couple of things, like The Umbrella Academy and Jonas Åkerlund’s Polar, and Netflix has been working with comic writer Mark Millar on his own “universe” for some time.

Advertisement

In a statement, Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland said it’s part of an effort to pursue comic book adaptations that aren’t limited to the world of superheroes. This should come as no surprise, considering Disney canceled its Marvel shows on the streaming network.

“The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes—branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment,” Holland said.

The press release didn’t say which properties could be adapted next, but there are plenty of interesting possibilities. The Mask, for example, is one of Dark Horse’s earliest and most famous series. It was turned into a goofy but lovable comedy starring Jim Carrey, but the original comics have a dark and violent edge that a new adaptation could do wonders with. There’s also Frank Miller’s Sin City, the superhero/sci-fi hybrid Nexus, Emily the Strange, and more.

Advertisement

Let us know if there are any Dark Horse titles you’d like to see Netflix adapt.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.