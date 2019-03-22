Image: Gainax

It’s time to get in the robot.



After confirming late last year that it had acquired the streaming rights to Hideaki Anno’s legendary mecha anime/psychedelic existential crisis simulator Neon Genesis Evangelion, Netflix has now revealed that the entire 26 episode series—as well as the movies Evangelion: Death True² and The End of Evangelion—will, at last, hit the streaming service on June 21. Crank up the Yoko Takahashi and check out the reveal trailer below:

For years, obtaining access to Evangelion legally outside of Japan has been a tempestuous effort for fans. It’s never actually been available to stream digitally before this, and if you wanted physical copies of the series, you had to rely on the aftermarket out-of-print DVD collections. Having the series on Netflix in this quality is a huge boon—not just for diehard fans who get to relive it all over again in one conveniently bingeable place, but for newcomers who can now easily access one of the most lauded, most influential anime series of all time.

If you’re one of those newcomers? Welcome. You’re in for one bloody hell of a trip. Neon Genesis Evangelion hits Netflix worldwide June 21.

