You had all that time on that island, Luke. Not even once! For shame.



Last weekend, Mark Hamill decided to mark Natalie Portman’s birthday with a shocking revelation for Star Wars fans: Luke Skywalker has never met his mother Padmé:

In real life, that is. They never met in Star Wars because she’s dead, of course, although I’m sure there’s enough midi-chlorian-based tomfoolery in Star Wars canon somewhere that could’ve given us an excuse for Padmé to get a Force ghost Luke could contact. At least, before he traumatically shuts himself off from it before the events of The Last Jedi.

But anyway, if we can’t get Phonecalls with the Folks: A Star Wars Story out of Lucasfilm, Portman herself is at least willing to meet her Star Wars son in real life to make up for years of cinematic injustice. While speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, Hamill’s tweet was brought up to Portman, and she quickly offered to set up a meeting:

It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!

Do it, Mark, we need to see the rest of the Skywalker family photos. The circle must be complete!

