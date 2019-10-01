Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images), Image: Lee Bermejo and Laura Martin (Marvel Comics)

The Dark Man just got one of his most fierce followers.



Deadline reports that Nat Wolff (Netflix’s Death Note) has joined the already expansive cast of CBS All Access’ adaptation of the beloved post-apocalyptic Stephen King saga, The Stand. He’ll be playing Lloyd Henreid, a major supporting character in the book played previously by Miguel Ferrer in the cult 1994 miniseries.

Advertisement

Henreid was a lowlife criminal detained after a spate of petty crimes and thrown in jail before the superplague that drives The Stand’s apocalypse eradicates most of humanity. Eventually, he crosses paths with Skarsgård’s Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (and a character with connections across multiple King works, including The Dark Tower). Under Flagg’s influence, Henreid becomes one of his most willing lieutenants as the Dark Man and his followers take control of post-apocalyptic Las Vegas.

The Stand, one of approximately seven billion different King adaptations in the works right now, is being written and produced by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell for CBS’s streaming service, with King himself penning the final episode of the series, creating an entirely new ending for his work decades after the fact. We’ll bring you more on The Stand as we learn it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.