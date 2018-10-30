Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors

The golden age of heroes in Westeros has found at least one of its heroes in Naomi Watts.



The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Watts will join Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin’s prequel series—set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, in the period of time where a fantastical golden age of magic and myth in the kingdoms of Westeros was forever transformed by the Long Night and the invasion of the White Walkers. Watts will play one of the untitled show’s primary roles, a currently-unnamed character who is “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret,” which, well, sounds very Game of Thrones-y.

Not much else is known about the series at this point, other than its history of being one of several potential spinoffs for Thrones that the network has been considering as the last moments of the genre-defining series (which ends next year) draw ever closer. We’ll bring you more on HBO’s plans for a post-Game of Thrones world as we learn them.



