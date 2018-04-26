Image: Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures), Scott Garfield (Netflix), Jonny Cournoyer (Paramount Pictures)

Jim Gianopulos, the head of Paramount Pictures, took the occasion of CinemaCon 2018 to announce some major sequels in development at the studio. We’ll be seeing more of Star Trek, Cloverfield, and the recent horror hit A Quiet Place.



First up, Gianopulos mentioned that development on a sequel to A Quiet Place has begun but what that sequel entails has not yet been revealed. Just a note to remind folks the screenwriters mentioned that at one point the film was possibly going to be part of the Cloverfield franchise (like The Cloverfield Paradox was). Which leads us to the next reveal of the presentation...

J.J. Abrams revealed the first footage from Overlord, the first R-rated movie in Bad Robot history which, Abrams explained, is not a Cloverfield movie as was previously thought. However, Abrams did say he and his company were developing a new Cloverfield sequel for the future. Whether or not that’s a direct sequel to the 2008 original Cloverfield, or another Cloverfield movie like 10 Cloverfield Lane or The Cloverfield Paradox, has not yet been announced.

Finally, Gianopulos mentioned that his studio was working on two new Star Trek movies but didn’t get too specific. Whether it means the Quentin Tarantino film and another one is not immediately clear. If one of them was the previously announced film starring Chris Hemsworth as James Kirk’s dad, was also not clear. We don’t even know if the films being developed are in competition with each other or just different. All that was clear was that there are two different movies in the works.

We wish there was more information about any of these projects but, Paramount just felt it was important enough to tell exhibitors that these films are being developed. We’ll bring you more as we know it.