I have some very important news. I have a wife. It is Captain Kathryn Janeway, Pirate Queen of the Quadrant. She is not the Janeway you know, a tiny scientist cast-off to a faraway galaxy and slowly driven insane by the task set before her: Trying to unite her crew and make her way home. She’s the Janeway of the Mirror Universe, and she may or may not have two all-metal arms.



IDW announced today at San Diego Comic-Con a new single-issue story titled Mirrors and Smoke, set in Star Trek’s Mirror Universe, and centered on the mirror version of Janeway and her crew. It comes in the wake of the prior Mirror Universe series, Mirror Broken and Terra Incognita, which not only introduced us to Mirror Universe versions of the Next Generation cast, but most importantly, gifted us Buff Picard.

The press release describes Mirrors and Smoke as a fun adventure, that sounds like something I may have written for a Janeway/Seven fanfic archive in 2008 (only with less Neelix).

As for the story, Mirrors and Smoke introduces Captain Janeway of the Voyager, a rebel ship stranded in the Delta Quadrant, far from the ruins of the Terran Empire. When Janeway crowns herself Pirate Queen of the Quadrant, the locals – including scavengers Neelix and Kes – won’t give up without a fight. Amid this conflict, the crew of the Voyager has a second problem on their hands: just who is the Terran calling herself Annika Hansen, and can she be trusted?

Naturally, I have to express some confusion. The idea of the Mirror Universe is that most people are not themselves. The best of us are our worst and the worst of us are less terrible, and everyone is sexually fluid.

That certainly explains Neelix and Kes possibly being good guys that don’t make you want to claw your eyes out with their irritating storylines, but, uh, the original show was about a bunch of anti-Federation rebels forced to work with the soldiers they despise, and quickly morphed into a bunch of softly lit softies being soft most of the time.



So how exactly do you Mirror-verse most of them?

We’ll find out in October when the one-shot, with art by J.K. Woodward and written by Paul Allor, is published.

