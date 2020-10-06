My Neighbor Hayao Is Packed With Gorgeous Ghibli Art

This Porco Rosso piece by Van Orton is part of a new book. Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

Big, beautiful, coffee table books have become a beacon of hope during quarantine. Basically, if you don’t have time for a movie or to read a regular book, they are easy ways to kick back and escape reality for a few short minutes. If you’re looking to escape reality, why not do it with the legendary Hayao Miyazaki? io9 is excited to premiere a few pages from the book featuring some truly gorgeous Studio Ghibli art.

Advertisement

A brand new book called My Neighbor Hayao was just released that’ll help you fall into another world for a few minutes at a time. Curated by Spoke Art Gallery, who regularly host art exhibits based on the filmmaker’s work, the book features all manner of original paintings, sculpture, embroidery, and more from the gallery’s shows, all collected in one package. Take a look at an exclusive collection of images below:

TOP: “Cafe Miyazaki” by Zard Apuya, Mixed media, 11 x 15 x 3.5", BOTTOM: “Miyazaki Wagashi” by Zard Apuya, Mixed media, 6 x 10 x 2.5" Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

Advertisement

“Princess Mononoke” by Guillaume Morellec, Screen print, 18x24" Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

“Kiki” by Allison Reimold, Gouache, acrylic, and graphite on vellum, 8x10" Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

“Totoro Illumination” by Tom Eglington, Layered hand-cut 300 gsm card on metal frame, wood, standard light fitting, glue, flame retardant, 36x30x30" Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

“Porco Rosso” by Van Orton, Archival pigment print, 24 x 18" Image : Spoke Art/Abrams

Advertisement

As you can see, there’s a huge amount of varied imagery in the book, both in terms of the films that are tackled, and the mediums artists are using. There’s little doubt these images can make you fall in love with these films all over again.

My Neighbor Hayao is now on sale.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.