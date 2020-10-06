Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
BooksFantasy

My Neighbor Hayao Is Packed With Gorgeous Ghibli Art

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Hayao Miyazaki
Hayao MiyazakiExclusivemy neighbor totoroPorco RossoKiki’s Delivery ServicePrincess MononokeSpoke Artart booksCoffee Table BookPreviewanimeanimationbooksStudio Ghibli
1
Save
This Porco Rosso piece by Van Orton is part of a new book.
This Porco Rosso piece by Van Orton is part of a new book.
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams

Big, beautiful, coffee table books have become a beacon of hope during quarantine. Basically, if you don’t have time for a movie or to read a regular book, they are easy ways to kick back and escape reality for a few short minutes. If you’re looking to escape reality, why not do it with the legendary Hayao Miyazaki? io9 is excited to premiere a few pages from the book featuring some truly gorgeous Studio Ghibli art.

Advertisement

A brand new book called My Neighbor Hayao was just released that’ll help you fall into another world for a few minutes at a time. Curated by Spoke Art Gallery, who regularly host art exhibits based on the filmmaker’s work, the book features all manner of original paintings, sculpture, embroidery, and more from the gallery’s shows, all collected in one package. Take a look at an exclusive collection of images below:

undefined
TOP: “Cafe Miyazaki” by Zard Apuya, Mixed media, 11 x 15 x 3.5", BOTTOM: “Miyazaki Wagashi” by Zard Apuya, Mixed media, 6 x 10 x 2.5"
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams
Advertisement
undefined
“Princess Mononoke” by Guillaume Morellec, Screen print, 18x24"
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams
undefined
“Kiki” by Allison Reimold, Gouache, acrylic, and graphite on vellum, 8x10"
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams
G/O Media may get a commission
PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller (Magma Red)
PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller (Magma Red)
undefined
“Totoro Illumination” by Tom Eglington, Layered hand-cut 300 gsm card on metal frame, wood, standard light fitting, glue, flame retardant, 36x30x30"
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams
undefined
“Porco Rosso” by Van Orton, Archival pigment print, 24 x 18"
Image: Spoke Art/Abrams
Advertisement

As you can see, there’s a huge amount of varied imagery in the book, both in terms of the films that are tackled, and the mediums artists are using. There’s little doubt these images can make you fall in love with these films all over again.

My Neighbor Hayao is now on sale.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Game of Thrones Prequel Bends the Knee and Casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

California Has Its First 'Gigafire' in Modern History

Apple's iPhone Event Is Oct. 13, for Real This Time

The Teracube 2e Is a Repair-Friendly Smartphone for Dirt Cheap

DISCUSSION