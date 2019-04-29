Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller just signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will allow them to develop “a suite of television series based on Sony’s universe of Marvel characters,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That includes Spider-Man and his villains, such as Venom, Morbius, Black Cat, and Silver Sable, and even all of the Into the Spider-Verse characters. Of note too is the fact the report doesn’t say these are only animated shows, though what that means specifically probably hasn’t been decided on yet. It’s likely too early in the process to rule out anything, so feel free to let your imagination run wild. The duo will also develop non-Spider-Man comedies and dramas.

Advertisement

Lord and Miller previously had a deal with Fox TV where they made shows like The Last Man on Earth and Son of Zorn. That’s now done, and this new five-year deal reunites them with Sony, the studio where they made not just Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movies as well as the 21 Jump Street movies. Reportedly, there was a bidding war for their services and Sony won with a deal worth nine figures.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” the pair said in a joint statement released today. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

Let your Spidey TV speculation begin.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.